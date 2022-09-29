NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to Issue GBX 66 Dividend

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,822 ($58.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 928.82. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,769 ($57.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,176.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

