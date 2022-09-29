NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NEX stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

