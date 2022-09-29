NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 591.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 74,668 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

