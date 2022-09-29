NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,911,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD Price Performance

Shares of NHMD stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. NHMD has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About NHMD

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

