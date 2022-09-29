NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,911,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NHMD Price Performance
Shares of NHMD stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. NHMD has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About NHMD
