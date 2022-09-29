Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NIC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,484. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46.
Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.