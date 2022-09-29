Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NIC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,484. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director John Nicholas Dykema purchased 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.99 per share, for a total transaction of $757,198.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,262.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,573.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Nicholas Dykema acquired 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.99 per share, for a total transaction of $757,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,262.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $827,011 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

