NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NIKE were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 394,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

