NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

