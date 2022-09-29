Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.77

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 182882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

