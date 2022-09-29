Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 138.2% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NRIM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

