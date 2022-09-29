Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

