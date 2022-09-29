Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $211.66 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

