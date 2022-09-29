Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $247.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.