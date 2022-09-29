Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

