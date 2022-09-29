Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $190.98 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

