Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $412.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

