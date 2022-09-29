Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

