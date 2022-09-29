Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

