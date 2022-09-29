Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.21. 12,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 48,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$411.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

