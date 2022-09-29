Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVVW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Get Rating) by 1,355.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,307 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

