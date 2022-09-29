NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 2.4% Higher

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 34,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,473,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,971,000 after buying an additional 2,504,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,676,000 after buying an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,558,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after buying an additional 83,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.