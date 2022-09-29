Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,866. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.08.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $492,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 10.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $309,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

