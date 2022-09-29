Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
