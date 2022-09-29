Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

