Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NNY stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

