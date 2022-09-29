Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,496 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 422,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 485.30 ($5.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 883.34.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

