Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 604,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

