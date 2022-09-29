Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,542,076 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. 22,241,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,988,201. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.