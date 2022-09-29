Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

OVBC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

