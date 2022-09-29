Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.04.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 52.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

