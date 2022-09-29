Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Olin makes up about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Olin worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

OLN stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,648. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.