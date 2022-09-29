OMNI – People Driven (OAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,044.18

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One OMNI – People Driven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMNI – People Driven has a market capitalization of $2,044.18 and $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMNI – People Driven has traded 85.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About OMNI – People Driven

OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 coins and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 coins. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @OMNI_AI.

Buying and Selling OMNI – People Driven

