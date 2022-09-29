OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
