OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

