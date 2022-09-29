Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Ooma Stock Performance
Ooma stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of Ooma
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
