Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Ooma Stock Performance

Ooma stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

