Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Ooma Stock Performance
Ooma stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of -431.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
