Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Ooma stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of -431.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

About Ooma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

