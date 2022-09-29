Oppenheimer Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.5 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 34,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.