Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.10.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

