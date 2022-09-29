O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Boosted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.4% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $706.40. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.