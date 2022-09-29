O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 4.4% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $706.40. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

