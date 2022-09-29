Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $9,118,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on OBNK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

