Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OGFGY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 485,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Origin Energy Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

