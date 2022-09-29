Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 120.2% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 120.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014794 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

