OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 518,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

