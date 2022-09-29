OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.05

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.