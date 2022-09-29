Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.62

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.62 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 36186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

