Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $5.81 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 50,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 78,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.