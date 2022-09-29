Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $350,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.29. 330,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

