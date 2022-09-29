Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Terminix Global comprises approximately 0.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Stock Performance

NYSE TMX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 1,996,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.76. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Terminix Global

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.