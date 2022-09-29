Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $121.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

