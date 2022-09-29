PalGold Hits One Day Volume of $11,693.00 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One PalGold coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. PalGold has a total market cap of $107,221.06 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PalGold

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PalGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PalGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PalGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

