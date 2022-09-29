PalGold Hits One Day Volume of $11,693.00 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One PalGold coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. PalGold has a total market cap of $107,221.06 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10672689 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PalGold
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
