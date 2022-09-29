Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Panasonic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 345,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,888. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

