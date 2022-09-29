Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Beecher Investors Inc.

Beecher Investors Inc. reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International makes up about 1.7% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 13,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,203. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.66 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

